Bangor students will get snow days this year

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor students will get two snow days this year, after all.

Last month we told you about a parent petitioning for the school district to keep snow days.

After adopting remote learning as an option this year, the district decided to go remote on what would have been snow days.

Elizabeth Bushnell collected more than 200 signatures in opposition.

The feeling was students losing the magic snow days bring would just be another setback for them.

Kids and teachers can also benefit from the electronic break.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kathy Harris-Smedberg said at Wednesday night’s school board meeting the district will will keep two snow days after hearing input.

Bushnell says the fact school officials took this into consideration at all was a big win.

”I think that’s really important even more than maybe just getting the snow days is that it shows people that the committee is willing to listen. I’m just exciting that they gave us something back. So, two is better than nothing and I’m really appreciative of the committee agreeing to bring it back up and of Dr. Harris Smedburg really putting some time into this,” said Bushnell.

Bushnell says it also show students the importance of standing up for something you believe in.

The superintendent said one of reasons for going remote was because hourly staff do not get paid for snow days until the summer.

