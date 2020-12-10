Augusta Fire Department’s longest tenured chief to retire after 27 years

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department will bid farewell to their longest tenured chief Friday.

Roger Audette is retiring after 27 years with the department, 15 of them as chief.

Audette has been doing construction work on the side since the 1980s and plans to do that full time.

He says working in the state’s capital has been unique because you get to see a little bit of everything.

“I’ll just miss working with the firefighters and paramedics, they do an amazing job here. I just want to thank everybody that we’ve worked with over the years we have so many connections whether it’s other departments here within the city or the organizations that we work with on the state, county, and federal level, I’ll miss them all,” Audette said.

Audette says he won’t miss the stress that comes with the job.

He looks forward to his new chapter and spending more time with family.

