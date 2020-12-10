Advertisement

Augusta Fire Department’s longest tenured chief to retire after 27 years

Roger Audette has spent 15 years as chief.
Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department will bid farewell to their longest tenured chief Friday.

Roger Audette is retiring after 27 years with the department, 15 of them as chief.

Audette has been doing construction work on the side since the 1980s and plans to do that full time.

He says working in the state’s capital has been unique because you get to see a little bit of everything.

“I’ll just miss working with the firefighters and paramedics, they do an amazing job here. I just want to thank everybody that we’ve worked with over the years we have so many connections whether it’s other departments here within the city or the organizations that we work with on the state, county, and federal level, I’ll miss them all,” Audette said.

Audette says he won’t miss the stress that comes with the job.

He looks forward to his new chapter and spending more time with family.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night
The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.
Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

Latest News

Maine State Library
Maine State Library moves to new, temporary building
Hanukkah sign
Hanukkah celebrations go virtual, provide message of resilience
Jacob Thiboutot was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in June of 2016. He was just shy of 18...
Jacob's Story
Jacob Thiboutot was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in June of 2016. He was just shy of 18...
Brownfield boy beats rare form of cancer, gives thanks to blood donors