Augusta child care program temporarily closed due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta’s city-run child care program is temporarily closing the entire facility due to COVID-19.

Wednesday, officials with the city of Augusta told us just one classroom in their child care program was closed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Thursday we learned that a staff member has now tested positive as well and the entire program will be closed until December 28th.

On Friday a child with the program tested positive sending 11 children and three workers into quarantine.

Community Services Director Leif Dahlin says Wednesday they learned that a staff member also tested positive.

He says that staff member came in contact with several children and faculty members.

Out of an abundance of caution they will close the child care program until the end of the month.

In the meantime, this will allow for the Buker Community Center to be cleaned and disinfected.

Dahlin says safety and transparency remain their top priorities.

He says while the country is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, this is how they will do their part to limit the spread.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.