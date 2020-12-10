A local Senior Center is raffling off a quilt to benefit Toys for Tots

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local Senior Center is looking to help out little ones this holiday season.

The Solstice Senior Living Center in Bangor will be raffling off a quilt to benefit Toys for Tots.

Tickets are two dollars a piece, or six for ten dollars.

The winning ticket will be picked next Friday, December 18th, at 11AM.

You can stop by if you would like to purchase a ticket.

They are also accepting donations of toys.

But to keep everyone safe in the pandemic, the toys have to be dropped off outside the building.

”For the three years that I’ve been here we’ve actually been taking in donations for toys for tots. This year with COVID we have really been unable to let our residents really go out, they all loved to participate so we’re taking donations and raffling it so that way we can help kids out,” Said Executive Director, Matthew Gagnon.

To learn more, or if you’d like to donate you can contact the senior center at 262-9600.

