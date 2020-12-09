UMaine Mens Hockey, Womens Basketball to get underway this weekend

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Big news coming out of the University of Maine regarding the winter sports schedule.

If you’re bracing for news that scheduled games are once again getting postponed, no could blame you. But... that is not the case. In a press release Tuesday, the university announced that after a two week pause, the Bears are ready once again to go against live competition.

It’s not a perfect word just yet; the Men’s hockey home opener this weekend against New Hampshire will still be played, just not at Alfond. That’s been moved to Durham. The Womens Ice Hockey team is already scheduled to be in New Hampshire this weekend, and that hasn’t changed.

No official word yet on start times for the men’s games, but there is nothing listed on the teams website. Puck drops for the women at 6 pm on Friday and at 3pm on Saturday.

The UMaine Womens basketball team had it’s first two games cancelled over Thanksgiving weekend, so were scheduled instead to open at Providence Thursday, and they will. Tip-off at 2 pm. They’ll follow that up at Rhode Island on Friday night.

Athletics had been suspended since November 24th. The University says in that time, winter athletes, coaches and staff have been tested 1,020 times. Every test result received by the university involving a winter sports competitor since then has been negative.

Executive Director of Public Affairs Dan Demeritt says Mens Hockey is on the road because of group-size limitations in the UMaine system.

He added the University is “assessing the unique size and layout of the Alfond Arena to determine if the Black Bear Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams can host home games in adherence with established group-size limitations.”

We will have more from UMaine teams this week, but for now... it’s good to at least know they’ll be playing this weekend.

