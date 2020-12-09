Troy dairy farm struck by tragedy; community steps in

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owners of a farm in Troy are left picking up the pieces after tragedy struck over the weekend. The roof of their cow barn collapsed, likely caused by the storm that blew through.

”Went in the house, ate a little snack and went to bed. My son come running in in the morning because he had to plow out for the milk truck. He said the barn was flat on the ground, the cows were inside it trapped,” says David Quimby owner of Shady Lane Farm.

Fire and rescue crews were on scene as quickly as possible but David Quimby says he was in total shock, “I just couldn’t comprehend it. It was just too devastating. This is our life. What do you do?”

The Quimby’s tell TV5 they had 80 cows in their barn. Four of them perished. Luckily, some of their neighbors have stepped up and allowed them to keep some of their milking cows there until something can be done.

Neighbors have also started a gofundme page to help the Quimby’s rebuild.

“We got good neighbors and good friends. It’s like a bridge over troubled water without that bridge you can’t make it. The people have a lot of generosity. They’re struggling too,” says Quimby.

With the help of his family Quimby says they will clean up the debris and rebuild.

His hope now? “To live long enough to get it all put back together. 68 years old but you can’t stop. This is our life. This has to be given to my kids.”

In just a few days neighbors have raised over $11,000 to help the Quimby’s rebuild.

You can donate at the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/barn-raiser-kickstarter-david-and-debra-quimby?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1b5wTbKfYcTvjyfEDaZMtBz__yC4kozwPOo19f1DBkXflKgcAULS_hH4o

