Advertisement

Three of Maine’s hospital systems come together to discuss the pandemic

exterior of Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center
exterior of Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center(wabi)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three major hospital systems came together today to talk about COVID-19 and a vaccine for the virus.

Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Health was joined in his weekly news conference by the heads of both Central Maine Healthcare and MaineGeneral Health.

They shared a message reminding people to continue to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

They say all of these things can help better manage the pandemic and must be in place for the coming winter months.

”We don’t want to see loads of patients that are literally dying in our hospitals. We don’t want to see any of those things. That’s what we’re scared of. That’s why we’re here because we want to prevent that from happening. Maine has done an excellent job, and we need to continue doing those things, and we need to do them better,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Dr. Jarvis added some hospitals are reaching their max capacity of COVID-19 patients.

He says changes will need to be made to accommodate the soaring number of cases.

And with a vaccine getting closer to being authorized, healthcare workers are in the spotlight.

They are expected to be the first group to receive it.

”We’re roughly about 50-60% of our healthcare workers say they’re interested in a vaccine. And they’ve given us guidelines of what they want information about. What are the potential side effects? What happens if I have symptoms as a result of the vaccine? How does that impact my ability to continue to work? We feel like we’ll have enough information and maintained a transparent process with our team members in order to ensure they can make that decision for themselves,” said Dr. John Alexander of Central Maine Healthcare.

The FDA has yet to give emergency authorization for either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

It is expected more information about potential side effects will be shared once the vaccines are authorized.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations
Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation
Spike in overdose cases
Spike in overdoses in Bangor area

Latest News

Trash washed up on Sears Island
Clean up begins for plastic waste on shoreline in Searsport
Case investigation backlog remains top priority for Maine CDC
Spread of coronavirus in Maine like "a speeding train"
Head of Maine CDC calls coronavirus spread “a speeding train”
The Maine CDC Laboratory will no longer process COVID-19 tests from state hospitals.
Maine CDC stops processing COVID-19 tests from state hospitals