State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Mills administration announced Wednesday that it will provide a one-time relief payment to Mainers unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mainers eligible for the payment will receive $600 through the state’s new Pandemic Relief Program.

The payment is meant to help Mainers who face losing federal unemployment benefits at the end of the month.

“Families across Maine are still grappling with the unprecedented economic hardships caused by the pandemic. While this relief payment is not enough to make unemployed Maine people whole, it is our hope it will serve as a lifeline to sustain them during the holidays and until Federal support arrives,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.

Mills urged Congress to provide more relief funding for states.

The state is using $25.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to make the one-time payment.

The state estimates that about 42,000 Mainers are eligible for the payment.

The one-time payment, which is not an unemployment benefit, will be distributed to those who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

Officials said they must have either exhausted benefits on or after the week ending Nov. 14 or have previously established a COVID-19-related claim, meet the requirements of the program and have filed certifications for weeks ending Dec. 5, 12, or 19.

The state said the one-time payment will be made by the end of December to the individual’s account or debit card on file with the unemployment program.

Eligibility is based on existing unemployment claim information.

The state said there is no need for claimants to call or apply separately for the supplemental benefit.

For more information on the PRP, visit https://www.maine.gov/unemployment/.

