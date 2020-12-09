Small earthquakes shake border of Maine, Canada

ROBBINSTON, Maine (AP) - A pair of small earthquakes surprised residents near the border of Maine and Canada.

The earthquakes reached a magnitude of 2.4 and 3.0 and both happened before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quakes was about three miles from the small town of Robbinston, near the border with New Brunswick, Canada.

The Boston Globe reports the University of Maine at Machias produced seismic data that showed it’s possible there were two earthquakes or one and an aftershock.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.