Small earthquakes shake border of Maine, Canada

The earthquakes reached a magnitude of 2.4 and 3.0 and both happened before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROBBINSTON, Maine (AP) - A pair of small earthquakes surprised residents near the border of Maine and Canada.

The earthquakes reached a magnitude of 2.4 and 3.0 and both happened before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quakes was about three miles from the small town of Robbinston, near the border with New Brunswick, Canada.

The Boston Globe reports the University of Maine at Machias produced seismic data that showed it’s possible there were two earthquakes or one and an aftershock.

