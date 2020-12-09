Scattered Snow Showers Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Milder Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After the chilly conditions we have seen over the past three days the weather across Maine will be fair and turning milder tomorrow and Friday. Tomorrow will be a quiet day, with a partly cloudy sky as a ridge of high pressure begins to build into the area. Temperatures will be a bit milder tomorrow, with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure will bring us a fair day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. The temperatures on Friday will range from the mid 30s north to the lower 40s south across Maine.

Our next shot of seeing some steadier precipitation arrives over the weekend as a storm developing over the Plains States Friday heads northeast towards New England. It currently appears that the daylight hours of Saturday will be precipitation free, with rain and snow developing across the Pine Tree State Saturday night and then continuing on Sunday. The storm will try to track up to the west of New England, which would cause any snow or mixed precipitation at the onset of the storm to change to rain across southern and coastal Maine late Saturday night or Sunday morning. Areas well north and west of the Bangor Region will likely remain cold enough, that most if not all the precipitation will fall as snow and an icy mix, as high pressure building across Quebec helps hold the cold airmass in place over northern and parts of central Maine. If the storm takes a more easterly track and slides to our south before moving into the Gulf of Maine the precipitation will remain a wintry mix longer over southern and coastal parts of Maine as well. With the potential for some slippery roads late Saturday night and Sunday we have declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

As the storm moves off to our northeast any mixed precipitation across our region will come to an end either Sunday night or Monday morning. A northwest breeze on the backside of the departing storm will bring New England generally fair but cold conditions Tuesday and likely Wednesday as well.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers. Lows between 19°-26°. Northwest wind under 10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Northwest wind 6-12 MPH

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Southerly winds between 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow and mixed showers possible across the north. Highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Periods of rain, mix and snow likely, with highs in the upper20s north and 30s to near 40 south.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with scattered snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s.

