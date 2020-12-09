Advertisement

Red Cross Community Blood Drives

WABI TV5 is asking for your help to reach our goal of 500 donations of life-saving blood during the month of December
(KCRG-TV9)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5 is asking for your help to reach our goal of 500 donations of life-saving blood during the month of December.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control to assure the safety of donors, employees, and volunteers, including social distancing, use of face coverings, temperature checks, wiping down donor-touched areas, and making hand sanitizer available.

The current need is critical.

If you are healthy, well, and qualified to give blood, please make your donation appointment today.

CLICK HERE to sign up to donate

Thank you for sharing the Spirit of Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations
Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation
Spike in overdose cases
Spike in overdoses in Bangor area

Latest News

Spread of coronavirus in Maine like "a speeding train"
Head of Maine CDC calls coronavirus spread “a speeding train”
The Maine CDC Laboratory will no longer process COVID-19 tests from state hospitals.
Maine CDC stops processing COVID-19 tests from state hospitals
55-year-old Richard Cole of Bangor was reportedly experiencing homelessness when he went missing.
Bangor police continues search for man missing since November 2019
The promotion will run through the end of January
Aroma Joe’s will provide free coffee to healthcare workers