Red Cross Community Blood Drives

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5 is asking for your help to reach our goal of 500 donations of life-saving blood during the month of December.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control to assure the safety of donors, employees, and volunteers, including social distancing, use of face coverings, temperature checks, wiping down donor-touched areas, and making hand sanitizer available.

The current need is critical.

If you are healthy, well, and qualified to give blood, please make your donation appointment today.

CLICK HERE to sign up to donate

Thank you for sharing the Spirit of Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.