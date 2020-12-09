Princeton man sentenced for distributing cocaine base

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Princeton man charged with selling crack cocaine was sentenced today in federal court.

50-year-old Robert McKenna will spend 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, McKenna sold the drug to an undercover agent at a home in Indian Township back in April of 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the crime in January.

The prosecution comes after collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement.

