Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (AP) - A northern Maine bridge that carries Route 2 over the Mattawamkeag River will be replaced at a cost of about $11 million.

The Maine Department of Transportation says work on the Mattawamkeag Bridge in Mattawamkeag is scheduled to begin on Dec. 14.

The transportation department says workers will install a temporary bridge downstream from the existing bridge to allow for single-lane traffic during the construction.

The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.

The full project should be finished by the end of 2023.

