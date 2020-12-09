Advertisement

Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (AP) - A northern Maine bridge that carries Route 2 over the Mattawamkeag River will be replaced at a cost of about $11 million.

The Maine Department of Transportation says work on the Mattawamkeag Bridge in Mattawamkeag is scheduled to begin on Dec. 14.

The transportation department says workers will install a temporary bridge downstream from the existing bridge to allow for single-lane traffic during the construction.

The department says the temporary bridge should be completed by spring 2021.

The full project should be finished by the end of 2023.

Northern Maine bridge to be replaced at cost of $11M
