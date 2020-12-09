New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the second time this week, new COVID-19 cases in Maine topped 400. The Maine CDC reported 406 new infections and seven new deaths Wednesday.

Two more people from Hancock County passed away with the coronavirus, marking five deaths there in December. There was only one death reported in Hancock County between March and November.

Two people from Cumberland County, another two from Androscoggin County, and one person from York County have also died.

The death toll in the state is now 246.

Nearly 14,500 Mainers have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Active cases now stand at 3,870.

Recoveries increased by 91 to 10,338.

COVID-19 statistics in Maine by county, updated Dec. 9 (WABI)

All counties except Knox reported an increase of cases on Wednesday.

Cumberland County had the highest new infections with 100. Among the others, Penobscot County is reporting 47 more, Kennebec County is reporting 44 more, Aroostook County is reporting 18 more and Hancock County has 15 more.

Washington, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, and Piscataquis counties are only reporting one new case each.

