Missing piece of Vassalboro statue found after more than 50 years

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A missing piece to a Vassalboro statue has been found after more than 50 years.

Nate Gray discovered pieces of the missing rifle from the Civil War memorial statue.

It sits next to the Historical Society.

Gray was inspecting a nearby dam when he looked down and recognized the pieces.

Vassalboro Historical Society President Janice Clowes says the statue has been there since 1906.

She says they assume the rifle went missing in the 1960s or early 70s.

”It’s one of those things that brings the community together, we had put out a search for it a couple of months ago just in case somebody has it because we didnt know at first whether it was vandalism or an act of nature, did a tree fall,” Clowes said.

Clowes says there has been talk of restoring the statue as Vassalboro is coming up on their 250th anniversary.

She says this gives the town something to be excited about.

