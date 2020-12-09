Maine encourages cooks to use local seafood during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Seafood is a big part of Maine’s culture and history, and the state wants home cooks to use more of it during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the focus of a branding and promotion initiative the Maine Department of Marine Resources is launching.

Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher says the effort will use $1 million in federal coronavirus aid to help consumers discover and use more Maine seafood.

The marine resources department says seafood sales are up 35% compared to this time last year. However, the seafood industry is also heavily reliant on restaurant sales, which have cratered since the pandemic started.

