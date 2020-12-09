Advertisement

Maine encourages cooks to use local seafood during pandemic

That’s the focus of a branding and promotion initiative the Maine Department of Marine Resources is launching
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Seafood is a big part of Maine’s culture and history, and the state wants home cooks to use more of it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher says the effort will use $1 million in federal coronavirus aid to help consumers discover and use more Maine seafood.

The marine resources department says seafood sales are up 35% compared to this time last year. However, the seafood industry is also heavily reliant on restaurant sales, which have cratered since the pandemic started.

