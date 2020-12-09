Advertisement

KVCC, KVCAP hand out boxes of food to families in need

The boxes were part of the USDA Farmers to Families program.
Kennebec Valley organizations hand out boxes of food to local families in need.
Kennebec Valley organizations hand out boxes of food to local families in need.(KVCC)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two Kennebec Valley organizations are giving back to area families in need.

Kennebec Valley Community College and Kennebec Valley Community Action Program last month distributed more than 1,000 free boxes of produce.

The boxes were part of the USDA Farmers to Families program.

Each contained 12 pounds of produce, five pounds of meat, five pounds of dairy and a gallon of 2% milk from privately-owned farms.

Both organizations hope to offer this program again in the future.

KVCC’s director of Campus Safety and Security Tim McDonald says food insecurity has impacted so many members of the community.

He says they were honored to step up and volunteer their time.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations
Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation
Spike in overdose cases
Spike in overdoses in Bangor area

Latest News

Civil War Memorial in Vassalboro.
Missing piece of Vassalboro statue found after more than 50 years
"12 Days of Augusta"
Augusta cancels remaining holiday events due to COVID-19 concerns
Fairmount Market expands postal service to include special Christmas mailbox.
Bangor market expands postal service to North Pole
Newport woman provides warmth for community
Newport woman leaves out hats, mittens, and scarves for community