KVCC, KVCAP hand out boxes of food to families in need

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two Kennebec Valley organizations are giving back to area families in need.

Kennebec Valley Community College and Kennebec Valley Community Action Program last month distributed more than 1,000 free boxes of produce.

The boxes were part of the USDA Farmers to Families program.

Each contained 12 pounds of produce, five pounds of meat, five pounds of dairy and a gallon of 2% milk from privately-owned farms.

Both organizations hope to offer this program again in the future.

KVCC’s director of Campus Safety and Security Tim McDonald says food insecurity has impacted so many members of the community.

He says they were honored to step up and volunteer their time.

