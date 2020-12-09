Advertisement

Jay paper mill won’t rebuild pulp digester destroyed in April explosion

The mill’s third paper machine will shut down permanently.
Pixelle Specialty Solutions said Wednesday that it will not rebuild the pulp digester destroyed in the April explosion at the Jay mill.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions said Wednesday that it will not rebuild the pulp digester destroyed in the April explosion at the Jay mill.

The announcement was made as part of the company’s long-term plan for the mill.

Pixelle said it will also permanently shut down the mill’s third paper machine.

The mill has laid off 177 workers since July.

Pixelle officials said more than 250 full-time employees will remain at the mill to operate the two remaining paper machines.

“The best path forward for the Jay mill is to continue to operate our two specialty machines using purchased pulp. The mill’s employees — former and current — have been extraordinary,” mill manager Eric Hanson said.

Pixelle said the company has established a $1 million fund for job retraining for the workers laid off as a result of the explosion.

