Head of Maine CDC calls coronavirus spread “a speeding train”

Dr. Nirav Shah said that a vaccine by no means will mark an end to the pandemic.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC likened the spread of the coronavirus in the state to a speeding train that needs to be controlled if a potential vaccine will be successful.

During Wednesday afternoon’s briefing Dr. Nirav Shah offered an update on where Maine stands as it prepares to vaccinate people.

He said that a vaccine by no means will mark an end to the pandemic.

It should start a slow decline in cases.

Current safety measures like face coverings and social distancing will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

He says the effectiveness of vaccine will ultimately will fall on the shoulders of Mainers.

“The better we get control of the virus today the more success we will have with the vaccine tomorrow, the next week and the next month,” Shah said. “We all want they return to normal. We all want the economy and our schools to be open. We all want to protect our families and friends from the pandemic. The bottom line is that the better we all do now the better we will all do later.”

He adds then if and when a vaccine is given federal approval, they expect to start administering it a few days later.

