Advertisement

Clean up begins for plastic waste on shoreline in Searsport

Two bales of plastic fell into the bay and washed up on Sears Island
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) -Cleanup is underway in Searsport after plastic waste, bound for incineration, entered Penobscot Bay.

Ron Huber is the executive director of the Friends of Penobscot Bay, an organization dedicated to the health and wellbeing of the bay and its surroundings. He was down on the beach, collecting a sample of the debris.

”It’s already chopped up it’s going to break down into microplastics very quickly.”

The MV Sider London docked at Mack Point Terminal on November 28th with 8000 bales of plastic from Ireland.

It was bound for Penobscot Energy Recovery Company in Orrington to be used as solid fuel. Huber wonders why.

“For some crazy reason we’re importing trash from Ireland to burn in the incinerators over here and put the ashes in our landfill.”

According to Sprague, the company in charge of offloading materials at the terminal, two bales of plastic waste broke apart and fell into the bay.

“This is the first one of these Irish waste loads coming to Searsport and it’s setting a very bad example.” said Huber.

The trash can be found all along the shore on Sears island. It’s intermingled with the seaweed, making it difficult to collect.

Sprague contracted Clean Harbors waste management and a crew of four was out on the beach collecting trash on Wednesday. Representative Genevieve McDonald was also on the beach to learn more about the spill.

“I thought I would come over and see for myself what’s going on and maybe find some answers about how we can prevent this from happening in the future.”

Sprague says for future shipments they plan to mandate air bladders between the bales to prevent damage to the packaging during transit.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 9
New COVID-19 infections top 400 for second time in Maine, 7 deaths reported
Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations
Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation
Spike in overdose cases
Spike in overdoses in Bangor area

Latest News

Trash washed up on Sears Island
Clean up begins for plastic waste on shoreline in Searsport
exterior of Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center
Three of Maine’s hospital systems come together to discuss the pandemic
Case investigation backlog remains top priority for Maine CDC
Spread of coronavirus in Maine like "a speeding train"
Head of Maine CDC calls coronavirus spread “a speeding train”