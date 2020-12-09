Chilly, with Scattered Snow Showers this Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak disturbance will approach the state today. We’ll see some breaks in the clouds in spots this morning but any sunshine we see will be short-lived as clouds associated with the approaching disturbance will move in later this morning turning skies mostly cloudy again for the afternoon. As the disturbance approaches, we will see scattered snow showers possible this afternoon and evening. The snow showers could leave a coating in spots so roads could be a bit slippery for the evening commute. High temperatures today will again top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state. Scattered snow showers will continue tonight as the disturbance crosses the state. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the night with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-20s for most locales.

Our Thursday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies as a ridge of high pressure begins to build into the area. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure will bring us a decent day Friday starting the day with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. The temperatures on Friday will range from the mid 30s north to the lower 40s south across Maine.

Our weekend, right now, is looking 50/50 with Saturday being the best day. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for the daylight hours. Our next shot of seeing some steadier precipitation arrives Saturday night as a storm developing over the Plains States Friday heads northeast towards New England. Light snow and mixed precipitation will develop Saturday night and continue through the day Sunday. We will see periods of snow and wintry mix across areas north of Bangor Sunday while areas from Bangor south to the coast see a wintry mix and rain. This will not be a major storm by any means but enough to amount to a few inches of snowfall for areas north of Bangor. Roads will likely be slippery Saturday night through Sunday especially away from the coastline. The good news is that it doesn’t look like the wind will be an issue with this storm as it has been with the past couple of storms that have moved through Maine. Of course, the storm is still several days so we’ll keep you posted on the details as we get closer.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible this afternoon and evening. A coating is possible in spots. Highs between 26°-35°. Light southwest wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. A coating is possible in spots. Lows between 19°-26°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers still possible across the north and in the mountains. A bit warmer with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Snow and mix likely inland, mix and rain coast. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

