Case investigation backlog remains top priority for Maine CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A serious backlog of case investigations remains a top priority for the Maine CDC.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says this is not a backlog of test results, but rather of case investigations.

On Monday alone, they had more than 4,000 results waiting to be viewed.

Dr. Shah says it’s been difficult to make it through those as the number of cases increase significantly from day to day.

He says it could take a week or longer for workers to get caught up.

”This backlog is completely unacceptable. It’s one that we know is not what Maine people expect. I give everyone my commitment that we are marshalling every available resource. Every able-bodied person who can review lab results is now being repositioned to do so so that we can move through the backlog as quickly as possible,” says Dr. Shah.

In light of this backlog and increasing cases, Dr. Shah announced Monday changes to investigations with positive coronavirus cases.

From now on, only the highest risk and most vulnerable cases will get a case investigation.

He urges anyone who does tests positive to begin to isolate and to reach out to those with who they have been in close contact.

