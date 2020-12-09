Camden author’s new book highlights the gritty lives of females in the commercial fishing industry

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Camden author is releasing her second book.

It highlights the lives of more than a dozen females around Maine currently working in the commercial fishing industry.

Ali Farrell is the woman behind ‘Pretty Rugged.’

“As soon as I moved back up here to Maine, I became fast friends with a bunch of female fishermen. It just kind of happened that way. All of their stories were interesting as well, and I just felt that they needed to be shared,” said Farrell.

Exciting news!! 🍾 We are ready to begin accepting presale orders on PRETTY RUGGED! UPDATE: Store is back up and... Posted by Pretty Rugged - Book on Friday, November 27, 2020

Farrell is no stranger to the fishing industry.

As a kid, she heard stories from her father about fishing off the coast of Newfoundland.

After college, she made her way to Maine knowing she wanted to share the stories of men and women in the industry.

“To wake up at 3:00 a.m. and go out on the boat on a freezing cold day, day after day, the work is so hard. It’s completely a lifestyle,” she said.

Her second book, ‘Pretty Rugged’ features 23 women from around Maine.

The book, which took two years to complete, showcases the gritty work these women do on a daily basis off Maine’s rocky coast.

Some, even having near-death experiences.

Analog Drive Magazine features one of our shots from the Pretty Rugged book by our amazing photographer, Hannah McGowan... Posted by Pretty Rugged - Book on Friday, July 3, 2020

“They’re getting injured daily, withstanding all types of weather, and there’s some really scary stories in the book that some of these women have been through,” Farrell explained.

Some women were timid at first about being in the book, so Farrell feels honored they were so trusting of her to tell their stories.

“It’s not about female empowerment for them,” said Farrell. “They have it in their blood, and they love to fish, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Farrell serves as President of the United Fishermen Foundation. They help connect fishermen directly with buyers.

Times have been tough for many fishermen during the pandemic. Farrell hopes this book will help consumers understand the struggles fishermen face on a daily basis.

“It’s hard to see people trying to get them down a dollar here and a dollar there when they’re putting their lives on the line, literally every day. So, I would love to see people give them a little more respect,” said Farrell.

‘Pretty Rugged’ is available for preorder through the book’s Facebook page.

Farrell is hard at work on her third book.

It will be called ‘A Lobstergirl Can’ and is slated to be released next spring.

2021 Calendar to benefit Maine Lobstermen's Assoc. - Pretty Rugged 2021 Calendars! As a way to give back, we will be donating 100% of proceeds on the calendar to the Maine Lobstermen's Association Defense Fund! You can find the calendars through this link: https://www.facebook.com/AliFarrellAuthor/shop/?view_public_for=726055791104982&ref_code=mini_shop_page_header_cta&ref_surface=page The MLA Defense Fund is working hard to keep Maine fishermen working despite threats from certain environmentalist groups. The goal is to make a plan which works for all parties and this fund will help make that a reality. The 2021 calendar is full of gorgeous photos of women in the fishing industry here in Maine. Thank you for your support!!! #maine #mainelobstermensassociation #lobstermen #mainelobstermen #commercialfishing Posted by Pretty Rugged - Book on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.