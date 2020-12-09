Bangor police continues search for man missing since November 2019

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating a man who is believed to have gone missing last year.

55-year-old Richard Cole of Bangor was reportedly experiencing homelessness.

He has not been seen since last November.

Cole has blond hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on his disappearance, you could call 947-7384 ext. 5740.

