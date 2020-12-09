Advertisement

Bangor police continues search for man missing since November 2019

55-year-old Richard Cole of Bangor was reportedly experiencing homelessness when he went missing.
55-year-old Richard Cole of Bangor was reportedly experiencing homelessness when he went missing.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating a man who is believed to have gone missing last year.

55-year-old Richard Cole of Bangor was reportedly experiencing homelessness.

He has not been seen since last November.

Cole has blond hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on his disappearance, you could call 947-7384 ext. 5740.

