Augusta cancels remaining holiday events due to COVID-19 concerns

"12 Days of Augusta"
"12 Days of Augusta"(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Augusta’s city run childcare program is partially closed this week due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The city sent 11 elementary-aged children and three workers into quarantine after a child tested positive.

As a result, one classroom in the child care program has been closed down.

Community Services Director Leif Dahlin says they have decided to cancel Augusta’s remaining holiday events out of precaution.

Remaining in-person visits with Santa and the upcoming drive-in movies will not take place.

”We’re gonna recess any and all contact with people right now in terms of events. We’ve have to look out for Mr. and Mrs. Claus as well as the elves, as well as the rest of our community to ensure the holidays go well and that we’ve done nothing that would preclude the holidays from being as good as they could possibly be,” Dahlin said.

Dahlin says they are working diligently to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

He says transparency and the safety of the community are their top priorities.

