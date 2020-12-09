Aroma Joe’s will provide free coffee to healthcare workers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local coffee chain is providing a pick me up to healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines.

Aroma Joe’s is once again offering them a free daily 16 ounce hot or iced coffee.

They first offered this promotion back in March and ran it through the May.

Aroma Joe’s locations ended up giving away close to fifty-thousand cups of coffee.

To get your free cup of coffee, all you have to do is bring in your healthcare ID.

”I wish we could celebrate everybody, I do. The healthcare heroes right now are the top of mind, but there are so many people that during this pandemic, the teachers, parents, that people deserve some positivity especially during the holiday season. So, we’re just happy to do it,” says Caroline Riley, the Chief Marketing Officer for Aroma Joe’s.

The promotion runs through January 31st at all participating Aroma Joe’s locations.

