Advertisement

9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.
Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.(Greenville County Parks and Recreation)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, December 7, 2020

The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.

National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
Maine shatters daily COVID-19 infection record, 425 new cases reported
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours
Mother grieves loss of daughters Emily and Ashlin Baker.
Mother shares story after losing two daughters in February crash
Police are looking for two people who ran off after a traffic stop.
Police searching for two suspects who allegedly ran off after traffic stop in Bangor

Latest News

Andrew Maynard, of Aroostook County, was sentenced in federal court on December 2nd for...
Princeton man sentenced for distributing cocaine base
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of...
AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
What's left of the Quimby's large cow barn that collapsed during the weekend storm.
Troy dairy farm struck by tragedy; community steps in
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden’s attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland