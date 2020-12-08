Variably Cloudy & Chilly, with Scattered Snow Showers Tonight & Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The rest of the workweek will be rather tranquil across the Northeast. A couple of weak disturbances are forecast to cross through the area over the next couple days providing us with cloudiness and maybe a few snow showers but otherwise it looks to be dry at least through Friday.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with nothing more than a stray flurry or snow shower or two. The temps tonight across Maine will be seasonably chilly as lows range from the mid-teens to the lower 20s. A weak disturbance will approach the state tomorrow keeping the sky mostly cloudy. As the disturbance approaches, a few snow showers will be possible over western areas and across the mountains but most areas will remain dry. Highs temps tomorrow, will again top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. The disturbance will move to our south and east Wednesday night and as it does so, it looks like we could see some flurries and snow showers over coastal areas during the nighttime hours. Thursday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies as a ridge of high pressure begins to build into the area. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure will bring us a brighter day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. The temperatures on Friday will range from the mid 30s north to the lower 40s south across Maine.

Our next shot of seeing some steadier precipitation arrives over the weekend as a storm developing over the Plains States Friday heads northeast towards New England. It currently appears that most of Saturday will be mainly precipitation free, with light rain and snow developing across the Pine Tree State either Saturday night or Sunday. The most likely track would the storm up to the west of New England, which would cause any snow or mixed precipitation at the onset of the storm to quickly change to rain from south to north. There is still the possibility that high pressure will build across Quebec, which would force the storm to track east rather than north and that would take the storm center over just to the south of Northern New England. If the storm takes the more easterly track the precipitation would likely remain snow across northern parts of Maine, with snow, mix and some rain falling across the Bangor Region on south and east.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 19°-26°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible in the mountains. Highs between 29°-36°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Northwest wind 6-12 MPH

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow and mixed showers possible across the north. Highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Periods of rain, mix and snow likely, with highs in the 30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.