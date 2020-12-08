UMaine’s El Darwich signs pro deal

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine men’s basketball star Sergio El Darwich has signed a professional contract to play for his home country’s Lebanon Basketball League. Sergio will play for Champville. El Darwich averaged about 15 points and 5 rebounds per game last season for the Black Bears.

UMaine has not decided whether it will resume sports yet or not. Tomorrow is the scheduled date President Joan Ferrini-Mundy gave to evaluate the resumption of winter sports.

