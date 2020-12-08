Advertisement

Spike in overdoses in Bangor area

Officials warn of strong batch of drugs making way through Maine.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a spike in overdoses in the Bangor area, local officials are warning of a strong batch of drugs making its way through the state.

The Health Equity Alliance knows of 6 overdoses in the last few days.

It’s expected that number is much higher as a majority of overdoses aren’t reported to authorities.

They say they’ve heard that similar things could be happening in Portland.

The alliance has a wide array of resources and services available to people.

Officials say when things like this pop up, it’s important to get people what they need.

“A lot of folks are well-intentioned and everyone has a connection to someone who uses a substance but we have to look at this through a real lens,” said Whitney Parrish, of the Health Equity Alliance. “And we need to give people what they need right now and often that is a life saving drug. Because you can’t recover if you aren’t alive.”

That life saving drug is naloxone.

Having access to it is among many pieces of advice the Health Equity Alliance offers.

You can find much more information on their website and Facebook page.

