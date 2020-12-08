Advertisement

Police searching for two suspects who allegedly ran off after traffic stop in Bangor

It happened on Ohio Street at 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Police are looking for two people who ran off after a traffic stop.
Police are looking for two people who ran off after a traffic stop.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are still searching for two people they say ran off after a traffic stop in Bangor.

We’re told one of them dropped a gun in the process.

There was a heavy police presence on Birch Circle in Bangor where police and a K9 were searching for them.

We know authorities are looking for a black male and the driver of the car.

Police say the man ran off and a handgun fell out of his pocket.

State police have that gun.

The investigation continues as they work to identify both people.

