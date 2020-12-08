Police searching for two suspects who allegedly ran off after traffic stop in Bangor
It happened on Ohio Street at 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are still searching for two people they say ran off after a traffic stop in Bangor.
We’re told one of them dropped a gun in the process.
It happened on Ohio Street at 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
There was a heavy police presence on Birch Circle in Bangor where police and a K9 were searching for them.
We know authorities are looking for a black male and the driver of the car.
Police say the man ran off and a handgun fell out of his pocket.
State police have that gun.
The investigation continues as they work to identify both people.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.