Plan for free national park access for wounded vets approved

President Donald Trump has signed the proposal into law
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A proposal from New England senators to ensure free lifetime entry to national parks for all disabled U.S. veterans has been signed into law.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine proposed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act to provide the free access to veterans who suffered or aggravated disabilities while serving in the military.

Collins and Shaheen say a previous act left some uncertainty about whether all wounded veterans would have access to a free National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.

