Owner of Bangor area Dunkin’ stores donates holiday gifts to kids in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The owner of several Bangor area Dunkin’ store is helping give back to kids in need this holiday season.

Dina Pereira partnered with Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine to ensure their kids receive Christmas gifts.

Pereira’s company DMCP Group LLC., sponsored and shopped for all 75 kids in their network.

Children 18 months to 17 years old will receive gifts totaling $50.

Clothing, toys, and games were just some of the items on their list.

”There’s so many people out there that don’t have jobs, that lost their jobs, or their hours were cut, and I really felt like these kids were the ones that were going to suffer the most,” said Pereira, who has wanted to do something like this for less fortunate kids in the area since she moved to Maine 9 years ago.

On Monday, Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine picked up the gifts from Pereira.

They will distribute them to their kids before Christmas.

