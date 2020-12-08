Advertisement

Owner of Bangor area Dunkin’ stores donates holiday gifts to kids in need

Dina Pereira partnered with Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine to ensure their kids receive Christmas gifts.
Dunkin' Owner Gifts To Those In Need
Dunkin' Owner Gifts To Those In Need(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The owner of several Bangor area Dunkin’ store is helping give back to kids in need this holiday season.

Dina Pereira partnered with Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine to ensure their kids receive Christmas gifts.

Pereira’s company DMCP Group LLC., sponsored and shopped for all 75 kids in their network.

Children 18 months to 17 years old will receive gifts totaling $50.

Clothing, toys, and games were just some of the items on their list.

”There’s so many people out there that don’t have jobs, that lost their jobs, or their hours were cut, and I really felt like these kids were the ones that were going to suffer the most,” said Pereira, who has wanted to do something like this for less fortunate kids in the area since she moved to Maine 9 years ago.

On Monday, Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine picked up the gifts from Pereira.

They will distribute them to their kids before Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
Maine shatters daily COVID-19 infection record, 425 new cases reported
Mother grieves loss of daughters Emily and Ashlin Baker.
Mother shares story after losing two daughters in February crash
Police are looking for two people who ran off after a traffic stop.
Police searching for two suspects who allegedly ran off after traffic stop in Bangor
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.
Fire chief says Levant homeowner’s quick-thinking saved his home

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
CMP acknowledges frustration as workers restore power
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
Brown and his siblings reportedly had an ongoing civil battle with their sister, Tina regarding...
Benton man charged with double murder to be arraigned Tuesday