Mostly Cloudy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It looks like we’ve got a storm free stretch of weather for the remainder of the week. A couple of weak disturbances are forecast to cross through the area over the next couple days providing us with cloudiness and maybe a few snow showers but otherwise it looks to be very quiet through at least Friday.

A storm will be passing well offshore combined with an upper level trough moving overhead will provide us with more cloudiness today. Expect a cloudy and dry day with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s, a couple degrees below average for this time of year. A disturbance will approach the state tomorrow keeping us under the clouds for the day. There may be some morning sunshine otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. As the disturbance approaches, a few snow showers will be possible over western areas and in the mountains but most areas will remain dry. Highs on Wednesday will again top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. The disturbance will move to our south and east Wednesday night and as it does so, it looks like we could see some snow showers over coastal areas during the nighttime hours. Thursday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies as a ridge of high pressure begins to build into the area. Temperatures will be a bit better with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure will bring us a bit of a brighter day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Friday’s temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 30s to near 40°. During the day Friday, a storm system will be developing over the Plains states. This storm will head northeastward into the Ohio Valley Saturday then head into the Northeastern U.S. Saturday night and Sunday. At this point, it looks like we will see rain/snow mix across inland and northern locales while areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of state see all rain. The current forecast would give the northern third of the state a chance to see a few inches of snow otherwise little to nothing expected elsewhere. It’s way too early to say that with any certainty so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 27°-36°. North wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 19°-26°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible in the mountains. Highs between 29°-36°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer with highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain/snow showers possible across the north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.