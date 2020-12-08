Advertisement

Millinocket Police Chief fired, Winslow named interim chief

Millinocket Town Council terminates Town Managers employment
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket police chief has been fired.

Interim Town Manager Annette Padilla says Police Chief Craig Worster was terminated today.

Earlier this year Deputy Chief Janet Theriault filed a complaint against Worster.

It included workplace harassment, abusive conduct towards citizens and town employees, sexual harassment, and more.

Back in September former town manager John Davis dismissed the complaints.

He was later fired by the town council.

Padilla says Sgt. Michael Winslow was named the interim chief.

