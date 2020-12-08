Millinocket Police Chief fired, Winslow named interim chief

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket police chief has been fired.

Interim Town Manager Annette Padilla says Police Chief Craig Worster was terminated today.

Earlier this year Deputy Chief Janet Theriault filed a complaint against Worster.

It included workplace harassment, abusive conduct towards citizens and town employees, sexual harassment, and more.

Back in September former town manager John Davis dismissed the complaints.

He was later fired by the town council.

Padilla says Sgt. Michael Winslow was named the interim chief.

