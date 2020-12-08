Advertisement

Massachusetts man who dealt drugs to a St. George man who died sentenced

Soto pleaded guilty in 2019 and admitted to dealing fentanyl.
Cameron Soto appeared in federal court on Monday.
Cameron Soto appeared in federal court on Monday.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man who gave drugs to a man from St. George who died was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

28-year-old Cameron Soto appeared in federal court in Portland on Monday.

Soto pleaded guilty last year and admitted to dealing fentanyl.

Court documents say he sold drugs to a man from St. George in 2017.

The day after that man died, Soto sold drugs to a police informant.

Soto has to pay more than $4,000 in restitution.

