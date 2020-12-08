Massachusetts man who dealt drugs to a St. George man who died sentenced
Dec. 7, 2020
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man who gave drugs to a man from St. George who died was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
28-year-old Cameron Soto appeared in federal court in Portland on Monday.
Soto pleaded guilty last year and admitted to dealing fentanyl.
Court documents say he sold drugs to a man from St. George in 2017.
The day after that man died, Soto sold drugs to a police informant.
Soto has to pay more than $4,000 in restitution.
