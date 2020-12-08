Many high school winter sports programs resume conditioning, others to wait longer to begin

Advertisement

Games are still slated to begin on January 11th
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Under the current state guidelines winter sports programs may resume conditioning activities. For schools like Brewer, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Orono and Penobscot Valley today starts conditioning for what they hope will be a season. Team practices were delayed by the state to January 4th on Friday. Over the weekend Hermon postponed its restart of sports to next week. Some school boards, like Bangor, haven’t even voted on holding winter sports. George Stevens had a positive COVID-19 case today which will pause in-person school and resuming sports. Games are still slated to begin January 11th for now.

