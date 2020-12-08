Maine Game Wardens resolve searches for two elderly Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens say they found two missing Mainers in two separate searches.

88-year-old Donald Harding went missing in Dresden Monday just after noon.

Harding, who has a history of dementia, wandered into the woods behind his house.

He was found at around 4 p.m. Monday.

78-year-old Virginia Betts walked away from a residence Saturday afternoon in Bremen.

She was found less than two hours later as the stormy weather continued to move in.

Both were returned home, without needing medical attention.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.