Advertisement

Maine DHHS discusses federal funding for rapid testing

Lambrew says they are committed to finding ways to continue testing but it would be easier with the certainty of continued federal funding.
State officials talk about the future of rapid testing in the state
State officials talk about the future of rapid testing in the state
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -State officials say the future of rapid testing for COVID-19 in Maine is a concern.

Maine DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew, shared an update on tests at Monday’s CDC briefing.

Lambrew said state officials were informed Maine will getting the full 400,000 tests originally promised.

So far 168,000 rapid tests have come in.

But Lambrew says federal funding that could support more testing beyond that runs out at the end of the month.

That money is a big resource for the state.

Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS Commissioner, said, “That still leaves the question of what happens after that 400,000 tests is over. We’ll be working on that.”

Lambrew says they are committed to finding ways to continue testing but it would be easier with the certainty of continued federal funding.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
Maine shatters daily COVID-19 infection record, 425 new cases reported
outage
Thousands still without power as storm tapers off Sunday
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 6
Maine CDC reports 221 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Latest News

Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations
Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation
Cameron Soto appeared in federal court on Monday.
Massachusetts man who dealt drugs to a St. George man who died sentenced
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks at Monday’s CDC briefing,
Maine CDC updates ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks
Police are looking for two people who ran off after a traffic stop.
Police searching for two suspects who allegedly ran off after traffic stop in Bangor