Maine DHHS discusses federal funding for rapid testing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -State officials say the future of rapid testing for COVID-19 in Maine is a concern.

Maine DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew, shared an update on tests at Monday’s CDC briefing.

Lambrew said state officials were informed Maine will getting the full 400,000 tests originally promised.

So far 168,000 rapid tests have come in.

But Lambrew says federal funding that could support more testing beyond that runs out at the end of the month.

That money is a big resource for the state.

Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS Commissioner, said, “That still leaves the question of what happens after that 400,000 tests is over. We’ll be working on that.”

Lambrew says they are committed to finding ways to continue testing but it would be easier with the certainty of continued federal funding.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.