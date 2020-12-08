Advertisement

Maine CDC updates ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks at Monday’s CDC briefing,
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks at Monday’s CDC briefing,
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks at Monday's CDC briefing,(AP)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is now reporting 90 coronavirus cases in an outbreak at Island Nursing Home on Deer Isle.

At Monday’s CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said the virus has infected 59 residents and 31 staff members.

Almost every resident there has tested positive.

We know at least four people have died, too.

Dr. Shah says the cases doubled since last week at Winterberry Heights in Bangor with a total of 24.

There have also been seven deaths there.

We also learned about a new outbreak at Lakeview Terrace Residential Care facility in Lincoln where there 13 cases and Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton also has an outbreak with 13 cases.

