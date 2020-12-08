Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC said Tuesday 12 more Mainers have died with COVID-19.

Aroostook County had its second coronavirus-related death. Hancock and Kennebec counties also had one new death each. Four more people from Androscoggin County, three from Cumberland County, and two from York County died with COVID-19 as well.

Maine’s death toll climbs to 239.

Following a record day Monday, the Maine CDC reported a drop in new cases Tuesday. With 277 newly-reported cases, the total number in our state since the pandemic began reached 14,049.

Of those, 3,563 are active.

Recoveries increased by 101 to 10,247.

COVID-19 statistics in Maine by county, updated Dec. 8 (WABI)

All of Maine’s 16 counties reported new cases Tuesday.

More than half of the 277 new cases come from Cumberland (90) and York (57) counties.

Penobscot County is reporting 22 new cases. Kennebec County is reporting 13.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.