Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Clinton dairy farm

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a Clinton Dairy Farm.

Flood Brothers Farm reported 13 positive cases this week.

The 200-year-old dairy farm is one of the largest in the state.

In a statement the farm said every worker who has tested positive or close contact is in isolation.

They say they are receiving assistance from the farm and the Maine Mobile Health Program.

And their proactive approach to testing is what led to the positive results.

They added “Flood Brothers and MMHP staff are working together with the workforce to ensure all those involved receive daily symptom checks, food and supplies during quarantine, and medical care for anyone who needs it.”

