Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation

Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The director of the Maine CDC says a surge on top of a surge has forced state officials to change investigations with positive coronavirus cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah says from now on only the highest risk and most vulnerable cases will get a case investigation.

Shah says they needed to reallocate staff to keep up with the growing number of new lab reports for daily review.

He adds this is not a backlog of test results, but rather a need to ensure someone’s positive case is not being logged twice.

In Maine, both labs and health care providers will report a positive case.

On Monday alone they had more than 4,000 results waiting to be reviewed.

Dr. Nirav Shah, said, ”There were no easy choices in front of us.” He added, “Maine CDC finds itself sort of in the position of a very busy emergency room. And just like in any. In the emergency room, we have to take our available resources to make sure we are serving those who are in their highest need at their greatest moment of need.

Dr. Shah says in light of this Maine DHHS is creating a new service for those who do not fall in the most high-risk categories.

They will be contacting those people with information on their case status and support, including how to isolate safely.

He urges anyone who does tests positive to begin to isolate and to reach out to those with who they have been in close contact.

