I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An early morning crash in Augusta today caused major delays on the Interstate Tuesday.

The accident closed a stretch of I-95 south around exit 113 for three and a half hours.

According to State Police, the crash involved two tractor trailer trucks and an ambulance.

Officials say one of the truck drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Maine DOT, Augusta Fire Department and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

No word yet on what’s to blame for the crash.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.