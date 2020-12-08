Advertisement

I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours

The accident closed a stretch of I-95 south around exit 113 for over three hours.
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 Crash in Augusta(Maine State Police)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An early morning crash in Augusta today caused major delays on the Interstate Tuesday.

The accident closed a stretch of I-95 south around exit 113 for three and a half hours.

According to State Police, the crash involved two tractor trailer trucks and an ambulance.

Officials say one of the truck drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Maine DOT, Augusta Fire Department and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

No word yet on what’s to blame for the crash.

