First adult-use marijuana store prepares to open in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The first adult-use marijuana in Waterville will welcome customers Wednesday.

“We wanted to make sure that we took this store and our ethos and the elegance and the elevation of the industry that we’re bringing to not only this industry but this store for the town of Waterville,” said Sweet Dirt CEO Jim Henry.

Sweet Dirt is preparing to open their doors Wednesday at 10 AM to become Waterville’s first adult-use recreational marijuana store.

“We wanna be a recognized source for organic clean label and sustainable cannabis. Our 32,000 square foot greenhouse in Eliot is our headquarters where we’ll be growing in organic soil,” said Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Jessica Oliver.

According to the Portland Press Herald. marijuana has surpassed blueberries and potatoes to become Maine’s most valuable crop.

The state brought in $1.4 million in recreational marijuana sales in October, the first month stores opened.

“It speaks volumes about the normalization of the industry, it speaks volumes about the state of Maine. There is a very strong connection between the state and cannabis. Some of the early successes will start to snowball very soon as you see more stores like us open,” Henry said.

The Eliot-based company is hoping to boost the economy and bring jobs to the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think that this industry in the state of Maine and across the US has the potential to help lift the economic struggles up from the problems that they’re having right now,” Henry said.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce President Kim Lindlof expects this to help Waterville’s growth.

“I’m hoping that when people are here they will explore and that other retailers no matter what they’re selling will see Waterville as potential market and they will either relocate or expand into our region,” Lindlof said.

Sweet Dirt says they hope to continue to shift the stigma surrounding marijuana use, while contributing to the state.

