CMP acknowledges frustration as workers restore power

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Central Maine Power has restored electricity to 90% of the 225,000 customers who lost power in a weekend nor’easter, and its executive chairman acknowledged frustration with the pace as workers continued to restore service.

About 20,000 CMP customers remained without electricity on Tuesday, and CMP anticipates work will continue through Wednesday.

The storm brought as much as a foot of heavy snow and gusts topping 50 mph that not only knocked down power lines but snapped 260 utility poles, all of which had to be replaced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.