Advertisement

Brewer man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Court documents say Joseph Messier told authorities that one of his multiple personalities is a pedophile and was ultimately responsible for downloading the illegal images.
Messier sentenced
Messier sentenced(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man will serve more than 18 years in prison for possessing child pornography..

55-year-old Joseph Messier was sentenced in federal court in Bangor Tuesday after pleading guilty last October.

Court documents say Messier told authorities that one of his multiple personalities is a pedophile and was ultimately responsible for downloading the illegal images.

He underwent a psychological examination and was found fit to stand trial.

The sentencing was enhanced because Messier was already a convicted sex offender.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
Maine shatters daily COVID-19 infection record, 425 new cases reported
Mother grieves loss of daughters Emily and Ashlin Baker.
Mother shares story after losing two daughters in February crash
Police are looking for two people who ran off after a traffic stop.
Police searching for two suspects who allegedly ran off after traffic stop in Bangor
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Dec. 8
Maine CDC reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 cases
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Spike in overdose cases
Spike in overdoses in Bangor area
I-95 Crash in Augusta
I-95 crash in Augusta delays traffic Tuesday morning for hours
Dunkin' Owner Gifts To Those In Need
Owner of Bangor area Dunkin’ stores donates holiday gifts to kids in need
CMP acknowledges frustration as workers restore power