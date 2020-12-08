Brewer man sentenced for possessing child pornography

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man will serve more than 18 years in prison for possessing child pornography..

55-year-old Joseph Messier was sentenced in federal court in Bangor Tuesday after pleading guilty last October.

Court documents say Messier told authorities that one of his multiple personalities is a pedophile and was ultimately responsible for downloading the illegal images.

He underwent a psychological examination and was found fit to stand trial.

The sentencing was enhanced because Messier was already a convicted sex offender.

