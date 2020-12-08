Benton man charged with double murder to be arraigned Tuesday

BENTON, Maine (WABI) - A Benton man who turned himself in to police after allegedly shooting his sister and brother in law, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday for an arraignment.

Glenn Brown,66, is charged with double murder.

His sister, Tina Bowden, and her husband Richard Bowden, both 64, were found in their Waldo home in October.

Court documents reveal Tina Bowden was dead when police arrived. Her husband later died at a hospital.

Brown and his siblings reportedly had an ongoing civil battle with their sister, Tina regarding their stepfather’s estate.

Brown is being held without bail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.