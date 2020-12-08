Bangor School Committee talks about superintendent hiring process

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor’s School Committee is talking about starting the process of finding a superintendent of schools.

The school committee discussed this during Monday’s workshop meeting.

They talked about how they would ask the public for input, a request for proposal, and possibly hiring a consultant.

They discussed maybe having the Maine School of Management run the search.

They’ll talk about the process more at their Bangor School Committee meeting Wednesday.

