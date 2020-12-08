Advertisement

Bangor School Committee talks about superintendent hiring process

The school committee discussed this during Monday’s workshop meeting.
The school committee discussed hiring a superintendent during Monday’s workshop meeting. (MGN)
The school committee discussed hiring a superintendent during Monday’s workshop meeting. (MGN)(MGN)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor’s School Committee is talking about starting the process of finding a superintendent of schools.

The school committee discussed this during Monday’s workshop meeting.

They talked about how they would ask the public for input, a request for proposal, and possibly hiring a consultant.

They discussed maybe having the Maine School of Management run the search.

They’ll talk about the process more at their Bangor School Committee meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
Maine shatters daily COVID-19 infection record, 425 new cases reported
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Mother grieves loss of daughters Emily and Ashlin Baker.
Mother shares story after losing two daughters in February crash
Police are looking for two people who ran off after a traffic stop.
Police searching for two suspects who allegedly ran off after traffic stop in Bangor
The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.
Fire chief says Levant homeowner’s quick-thinking saved his home

Latest News

MSW Logo
Maine Game Wardens resolve searches for two elderly Mainers
Maine CDC Director announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations
Maine CDC Director says changes being made to positive case investigation
Cameron Soto appeared in federal court on Monday.
Massachusetts man who dealt drugs to a St. George man who died sentenced
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks at Monday’s CDC briefing,
Maine CDC updates ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks