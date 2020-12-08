Bangor market expands postal service to North Pole

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Those looking to get a letter to the North Pole can now head to a special mail box in Bangor.

”I think I’m the fifth or sixth owner in 100 years. Not a lot of change,” says owner, Dan Tremble.

Tremble took over ownership of Fairmount Market in the 90′s. They’re known for their delicious deli and personalized service with a smile. It’s also a spot to send out mail.

“We have a postal substation here which has been here since the 1970′s,” he says.

This year, they’ve expanded.

“For a number of years now, Mrs. Claus has been trying to get us to put a letters to Santa box in the store and this year, I think with the pandemic and kids not being able to go see Santa Claus that we definitely needed to do it this year,” Tremble says.

The seasonal service is easy to use.

“Kids can just come in and leave the letter in the box. We just put this up on Sunday and we’ve already had quite a few kids coming in and leaving letters.”

Some neighborhood elves have volunteered to play postal carrier. They’ll get the letters to the North Pole and then get responses back to each of them.

“It’s neat, especially this year,” says Tremble.

There seem to be a lot of kind gestures happening this Christmas season. Tremble says he’s glad to be a part of it.

“It’s not a big deal we’re doing this, it’s just something we thought would be a nice thing to do this year.”

And even if customers aren’t sending their own letters to Santa, Tremble hopes the sentiment will bring joy to everyone who passes by the mailbox.

“It’s really what Christmas is all about.”

Anyone is welcome to bring a letter in while they are open.

They plan on making this a Christmas tradition.

